Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Kavya will finally show her true colours to Pakhi and will bail on her just when their name is announced on stage for their performance. Earlier, it was seen that Anupama helped Pakhi in getting ready after Kavya was busy getting ready herself for the big dance show. After Samar and Nandini deny helping Pakhi, Anupama asked one of the teachers to help her with makeup while she did Pakhi's hairstyle.

However, Kavya enters the room and gets angry with Pakhi that she did not wait for her and asked her to apologise, which she did. All this while, Anupama, who was hiding behind the hanging clothes, feels that Pakhi did not apologise to Bapuji when she was at fault but apologised to Kavya, when she was NOT at fault.

Later, Anupamaa goes on the stage with her students but freezes seeing the audience. Just then her family enters and motivates her and Anupamaa and her students give an awe-worthy performance. Anupamaa is very happy with the performance and the response, but since, Pakhi had asked Anupamaa to not see her performance, she decides to leave. In the upcoming episode, we will see that it's Pakhi's turn to perform and she is looking everywhere for Kavya. Will Kavya come on time? Will Pakhi be able to perform? Will Anupama perform with Pakhi on Stage?

Meanwhile, Anupama has asked Kinjal to move out to the penthouse with Paritosh and give it a try. Kinjal justifies that she never received the love of a family or a mother and hence, does not want to leave the house. Anupama makes Kinjal understand that Paritosh has never lived alone or in luxury and now when he is getting a chance, he wants to explore it with her. She further asks her to not sabotage her relationship with Paritosh because of the family.

Bapuji, on the other hand, punished Pakhi by saying that no one from the family will attend the annual day function. However, by the end, the family reaches the school but only to support Anupama.

