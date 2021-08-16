Anupamaa Spoiler Ahead: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer, Kinjal tells the Shah family that she has quit the job after her boss Dholakia molested her in the office. Later, she pours her heart out to Anupama and narrated the disturbing incident at her workplace. Kavya, on the other hand, played dirty politics to turn the incident in her favour and succeeds in getting Kinjal’s job but this leaves Kinjal disheartened. Later, Anupama vows to teach a lesson to Dholakia. What will Anupama do now?Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kinjal Faces Workplace Molestation After 'Separating' From Toshu

In another major twist, Anupama saw Samar and Nandini arguing on the road and when she asked them the reason to fight, Nandini tells her that Samar has got a big job opportunity in abroad from an event management company but he refused it. Later, Anupama, Vanraj, and other members of the Shah family try to convince him to take up the job as it will be big for his career but Samar said that he doesn’t want to leave the family, especially when the family is going through a lot of troubles – Kinjal’s workplace molestation, Anupama and Vanraj stressed with Rs 20 lakh Income Tax money and Paritosh, who left the home to stay separately with Kinjal. Also Read - Anupamaa August 13 Spoiler: Anupama Can Finally Save Her Dance Academy and Vanraj's Cafe | Here's How

Kavya taunts Samar by calling him and the entire Shah family ‘emotional fools’ for not taking up the job. She said that they keep chanting ‘family’ all the time, but it is time for Samar to earn and help the family financially. But, Vanraj stops her and tells her that it’s Samar’s decision. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Part In Bajre Da Sitta Trend and Her Swag Is 'Killer' | Watch

On the other hand, Paritosh moves out but Kinjal stays back at the Shah residence. She tells Toshu that family is more important to her. And we have all been there, where one family member chooses to stay away from the family, while the other gives up on everything for the family.

Will Paritosh Make His Comeback?

Will Kavya Really Take Up Kinjal’s Job?

What Will Anupama Do To Teach Lesson To Dholakia?

Stay tuned for the latest updates!