Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Vanraj lashes out at Anupama for taking help from Rakhi Dave.Also Read - Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Her 'Bikini' Photo, Makes a Sassy Tweet

Recently, we saw that Anupamaa made a deal with Rakhi for a loan of Rs.20 lakh. She gave her side of the house as a mortgage to her. But Rakhi couldn’t keep this a secret for long. While we saw that Rakhi Dave repeatedly addressed the Shah house as ‘Mera Ghar’, she later gets into a heated argument with Vanraj after the latter spilled lemonade over her phone. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Gives Hilarious Twist To 'Eli Re Eli' And All Girls Can Relate To It | Watch

In the upcoming episode, the argument between Vanraj and Rakhi gets worse following which Vanraj asks Rakhi to get out of the house. Furious Rakhi then reveals the truth to the family, leaving everyone shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Update: Anupama Mortgages Her House To Rakhi Dave In Exchange Of Rs 40 Lakh, But Naagin Breaks Deal

The whole family once again starts to blame Anupamaa, but Hansmukh takes a stand for her and informs everyone that he was aware of the deal between Anupamaa and Rakhi.

Even Vanraj lashes out at Anupama and gets mighty upset with her. Further, he insults her saying that she is not capable of doing anything and that she deserved all the pain and suffering that he made her go through in the past 25 years. Vanraj tells Anupama that she has ruined their lives.

What will happen next? Will Rakhi Dave oust Anupama from the house? How will Anupamaa get the family out of this mess?

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave.