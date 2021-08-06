Anupamaa big twist: Anupamaa features on Star Plus at 10 pm and till then fans of the Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey show wait the whole day to get the latest gossip from the casts respective social media handles. Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupamaa will show a massive twist in the plot as the focus will move towards Paritosh aka Toshu. We have seen how desperately Paritosh wants to leave the Shah House but due to his wife Kinjal, they cannot go. Kinjal does not want to stay away from the family as she wants the family’s attention and love.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Reveals Why He Decided To Sing 'Neele Neele Ambar Par' In a Recent Episode

Paritosh, who wants to stay in a penthouse, reportedly fails to understand Kinjal’s troubles and decides to make his own world. So, he gets a new girl in his life! Yes, that is true. As mentioned in serialgossip.com, Paritosh is having an extramarital affair. Like father, like son! Following Vanraj’s footsteps, Paritosh too has an extramarital affair. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Recent Makover In Pastel Blue Ethnic Wear Is Too Stunning To Miss

It is been said that Paritosh is happy in his life with the new girl and starts cheating Kinjal. The makers are bringing another drama in the Shah House and we are also waiting to see Anupama’s reaction when she comes to know about this. Also Read - 5 Times Anupama-Kinjal Set Modern Saas-Bahu Goals

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupama freezes on the stage as she performs with Pakhi on Annual Function, but then Babuji calls her name and after seeing her whole family there to support her, Anupamaa gives a mesmerising performance.

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.