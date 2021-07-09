Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the Star Plus show Anupamaa, we recently saw how Kavya and Vanraj lost their respective jobs. While Kavya blames Anupamaa for whatever bad is happening in her life, the chaos and drama in the Shah family is rising.Also Read - Anupamaa's Samar Shah Aka Paras Kalnawat Denies Reports of New Casting And Sudhanshu Pandey Leaving Show | Exclusive

Following this, Kinjal's mom Rakhi advised her to move outside the house and enjoy her life with Paritosh. Anupamaa overhears this conversation between Kinjal and Rakhi and mentions that she does not have any issue with the idea. She also adds that for her, the happiness of her children is the priority.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa's decision irks Baa who also feels upset that such a big decision was taken without even consulting her. While Baa is unhappy with Anupamaa, Kavya takes this as an opportunity to instigate her against Anupamaa. Not just this, but Kavya also continues to blame Anupamaa for her job loss. Remember, Kavya earlier instigated Kinjal as well, but her plan failed soon.

Meanwhile, Vanraj is again jobless. The cafe he used to work at is closed. Anupamaa could not see Vanraj in trouble and offers him to open a cafe in her dance class.

Will Vanaj open a cafe in Anupamaa’s dance class? Will Baa join hands with Kavya? What will happen next in the Shah family?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.