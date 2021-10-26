Anupmaa Spoiler: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer, Anupama and Anuj, who have gone for a visit at an off-site, will be stuck in the rain and will be spending the night together after their car skit and meets with an accident. On the other hand, the Shahs get worried about Anupama’s whereabouts as her phone even gets switched off. While Baa’s anger fires up with each passing moment, Vanraj and Bapuji are concerned about Anupama.Also Read - 'Bomb Picture' Anupamaa Fans go Gaga Over Anuj Kapadia's Dream Sequence, Trend 'MaAn Hottest Couple on ITV'

Anupama-Anuj Romance:

Anupama and Anuj will be seen walking together in the heavy rain under the same umbrella. And then Anupama slips and Anuj saves her from falling down and that moment will make you go 'aww'. Later, as Anupama feels a bit cold due to the monsoon weather, Anuj takes off his coat and wrap it around Anupama. Well, the whole sequence is too romantic to miss.

Anupama’s Brave Move Against Vanraj:

Meanwhile, Anupama crushed Vanraj's ego after she jump off the wall of her house to go with Anuj. This happened after Vanraj tried to stop her by holding the entrance door of the house and threatened her by saying that if she steps out today, she can't return to this house anymore. Kavya instigates Baa and she swears that she will show her real 'Leela' to Anupama tonight. After Kavya was fired by Anuj for bad-mouthing against Anupama and Anuj to the office employees, Vanraj taunted and held her wrist, but Anupama gave back by pushing him away.

Anuj Asks Anupama To Marry Again:

In a major twist, Anupama asked Anuj why is he single and got married even after achieving success in his life. Anuj then asks, ‘Anupama, you said that everybody needs a partner in its life, then why don’t you get married again?’

Anupama To Finally Move Out Of Shah Residence:

We have seen how Baa said that after the Dussehra incident, she and Anupama can’t live under one roof. Thereafter, Bapuji asked Anupama to not make the taunts a lifestyle choice. He further said that he will pray that Anupama gets rid of the fights and taunts given to her by her family members and Anupama, too, prays for the same. In the latest promo, Anupama finally takes the decision to move out, probably, after she returns home. She said, “26 saal rahi hu iss ghar mein. Par aaj bhi mera parivaar mere karan nakhush hai. Mera talaaq lena, dance sikhana, naukri karna, Anuj ke saath dosti rakhna – kadam kadam par mujhe yha mila toh kya mila? Taane! Aab bas, aab aur bardaash nahi hota. Jis ghar mein izzat hi na ho, aab main uss ghar mein nahi reh sakti. Main aab ek hi chat ke neeche aap logo ke saath nahi reh sakti (I am living in this house from last 26 years. But even today my family is unhappy because of me. From divorce to teaching dance to working outside and Anuj’s friendship – what have I received in this house? Taunts! Enough, I cannot take this anymore. I cannot stay under the same roof with you all now).”

Fans have been all excited to witness the romance between Anupama and Anuj, while some are hailing Anupama for her move against Vanraj.

