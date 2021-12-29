Anupamaa Big Twist: Seems like Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are finally ready to turn their friendship into a relationship. In the latest episode, Anuj simply asked Anupama if she has started falling for him. When she totally freaked out thinking that Anuj chopped off his finger, he just couldn’t fathom her reaction that lead to a conversation after which he just couldn’t resist asking Anupama if she loves him. As shown in the promo of the next episode, Anupama simply turns away and hides her face.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You The Most', Anupama Blushes

We also see Anupama blushing so hard when Anuj quickly holds her face for the first time and she stops crying. The #MaAn moments from the episode have taken over social media with the fans now wanting a big romantic scene in which Anupama is confessing her feelings to Anuj. Check out how the fans are now reacting to the Anuj and Anupama scenes from the latest episode:



It’ll take me a long time to get over this scene. This was so soft.😭💗#MaAn | #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Gqxj6lLz49 — ` (@_zohahahaha_) December 29, 2021

These 40++ yr Olds behaving like school kids and i don’t find it ott not one bit #maan https://t.co/p01Zxe6yMo — Monica Ruby (@MonicaRuby87) December 29, 2021

he holds her when she cries and wipes her tears 😭🤧 sab sahenge hum, aur hasenge hum, aa meri zindagi 🎶 #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/qOYBJOF5wr — ⚛️ (@itv_fever) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile, it is also likely that Anupama and Anuj’s wedding track is revealed soon by the makers. Anuj’s sister Malvika has already proposed a wedding to Bapuji and has officially asked the entire family to think about Anupama and Anuj’s marriage. However, while the proposal has shocked everyone, seems like this would just be the beginning of Anuj and Anupama’s journey together.

The upcoming episodes of Anupamaa promise a happy track for Anuj and Anupama where a lot of romantic moments and celebrations will take place. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!