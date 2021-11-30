Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Panday, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna is a popular show, and fans eagerly wait to know the latest upcoming twist. For now, the story is revolving around Baa and Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary. As family is preparing for them to get married again on their Golden Jubilee, Kavya is being ignored after she deceived the Shah family and legally transferred the house in her name.Also Read - Anupamaa 30th November 2021 Written Update: Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Flirt With Each Other

Here we Bring You 5 Big Upcoming Spoilers:

Anupama To Confess Her Love To Anuj:

During Baa-Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary, Anupama will confess her love for Anuj Kapadia. This time, not only she has Bapuji’s support, but Baa will also accept Anuj and apologise to him and GK for her rude words she spoke on Diwali. Well, a Anuj-Anupama wedding on cards? Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia's LOL Moment: When You See Kavya And Vanraj, You'll Know What Toxic Means!

Kavya To Sell Shah Residence:

As the whole Shah parivaar ignores Kavya after her big fraud with them, she gets frustrated and in anger decides to selloff the Shah residence, and plans to instead buy a house where only she and Vanraj can live. However, the twist in the tale is that Anuj learns about her plan and asks his staff member to crack the deal with Kavya. Anuj then buys the house in the name of Anupama. A big lose for Kavya, indeed! Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Groove To 'Banna Re' And Their Sizzling Chemistry Will Brighten Up Your Weekend

Paritosh Tells Kinjal That He Will Divorce Her:

After Kavya brainwashes Paritosh and suggests him to break the relationship if it has come to his self-esteem and career. She further gives the example of Vanraj and her that now they are happily married because they made a choice. Paritosh gets convinced and convey the same to Kinjal. The twist is Rakhi Dave will be back this time and will threaten Paritosh that if he will even think of divorcing her daughter, he will lose everything. Rakhi’s threat might give Paritosh a reality check.

Anuj-Anupama To Perform Kanyadaan For Baa-Bapuji:

During the celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary, Baa and Bapuji will ask Anuj and Anupama to perform kanyadaan for them leaving Vanraj upset and shocked.

Kavya To Create Big Drama:

After being miffed with Shah parivaar behavior towards her, she shouts and creates a big drama during the 50th wedding anniversary celebrations of Baa and Bapuji.

