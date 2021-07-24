Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, we will see that Rakhi Dave and Kavya questions Vanraj and Anupamaa’s relationship even after their divorce.Also Read - Anupamaa's Pakhi Aka Muskan Bamne Opens Up About How She 'Fell In Love With Show's Script'

Recently we saw how Rakhi Dave spotted Vanraj and Shah family distributing pamphlets on road. While Rakhi felt insulted, she then visits the Shahs and insulted and humiliated them. After Kavya, Paritosh also joined Rakhi and said that he is ashamed of his family. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupamaa Asks Vanraj-Kavya To Leave House, Here's Why

Moreover, Rakhi Dave was quick to question Anupamaa about her relationship with Vanraj. Rakhi claims that an ex-husband and ex-wife can never be friends. Kavya also joins Rakhi, insults Anupamaa and alleges that Anupamaa wants to take away Vanraj from her. This makes Anupamaa furious who then asks Kavya if she has a problem with either her business partnership with Vanraj or living in the same house. To this, Kavya nods in positive. Anupamaa then asks Kavya and Vanraj to leave her house and dance academy as well. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat Share Paani Paani Fun Video, Fans Say 'Vanraj Sambhaalo Apen Bete Ko'

This leaves everyone shocked. Kavya pleads Anupamaa not to do this and argues that they have nowhere to go. Kavya begs Anupamaa and says that all of Vanraj’s savings have been invested in the cafe, while she is still looking for a job.

However, there’s a twist here. While Kavya please, Anupamaa will teach her a lesson.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is ruling the TRP chart for weeks now.