Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer, Anupamaa asked Anuj why he never married leaving him in a fix as the real reason behind him being unmarried cannot be revealed by him to Anupama, as of yet. The business partners visited the temple and were seen spending some quality time together. However, Anupama doesn't return home till late in the night leaving the Shahs worried. While Vanraj hopes that Anupama is fine, Baa is all angered up and looks like she is all set to oust Anupama out of the house.

Meanwhile, during the Dussehra celebration in their locality, Baa insulted Anuj and GK and asked them to leave the premises. However, Anupama stood up for her 'friend' Anuj and gave befitting responses to Baa and other neighborhood ladies. Anupama clearly stated that Anuj is her friend and no one should insult him as she won't take it anymore. She loudly says, "Anuj Ka Mann Saaf Hai Aur Isiliye Mein Unko Maanti Hu" and it's going to make you go 'aww'.

She further goes on and burns the effigy of Raavan to mark the festival of Dussehra. She said that we have burn the 'Raavans of our heart' which is jealousy, anger, and orthodox mentality. She also tells Baa that she tried to make her understand but there is no point and she has already set the differences in her mind regarding a man and a woman. Bapuji, on the other hand, hails Anupama and claps for her.

Anupama said that As much as respect Anuj has given her in a short period of time, not even 505 of it, she has received that kind of love and respect from Baa, Vanraj, and Paritosh. Baa, at the end, decided that Anupama and the entire Shah family cannot live under the same roof after Anupama lashed out at Baa in front of the entire locality.

Will Baa oust Anupama from the Shah residence after she comes home late at night with Anuj?

