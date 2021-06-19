Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Since Kavya is now married to Vanraj and is living with the Shahs, we have seen how she is struggling to make ends meet. Kavya, who does not know cooking, ordered food from a restaurant after discovering that Anupamaa will not cook for either Vanraj or Kavya. Managing her job and household work was becoming too difficult for Kavya and therefore she hires a full-time maid. Also Read - Sarabhai Series Finale: Rupali Ganguly Misses Monisha And Demands Reunion Episode | Viral Video

Meanwhile, Vanraj too is desperately looking for a job. We have seen how he was recently rejected from a job interview because of his age. However, to everyone's surprise, he cites Anupamaa as an example to the interviewer and tells him that there is a 46-year-old woman who is not very educated, but is running online dance classes and will soon open her own dance academy. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj got a call for a job interview but Kavya doesn't even inform him saying 'it is a small company'. However, Vanraj decides to go for the interview. While he gets rejected, desperate Vanraj takes up a job in a cafe.

It will be interesting to see how will Kavya react when she will get to know about Vanraj's job in a cafe. Apart from this, with the entry of Kavya's full-time maid, drama and chaos in the Shah family will only increase.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.