Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, Kavya gets to know that the Shah family has to pay a property tax of Rs 20 lakh in a month. What follows is a massive drama.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Rakhi Humiliates Anupama-Vanraj, Calls Dance Academy 'Fatichar'

Recently, we saw how a government official visited Vanraj’s cafe and informed him that the property tax of this place has not been paid for a number of years. Vanraj was left shocked when he got to know that he has to pay tax of Rs. 20 lakhs within a month. Anupamaa also got to know about this and the duo decided to hide the same from the rest of their family. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Vanraj's Cafe And Anupama's Dance Academy To Shut?

In the upcoming episode, Kavya suspects that something has happened because of which Vanraj is worried. While Vanraj is not present in the room, Kavya searches his bag and discovers the notice that mentioned property tax. What follows is a massive drama. Kavya informs the family about the property tax notice and lashes out at Bapuji. She calls him careless and insults him by saying ‘tax-chor’. Vanraj asks Kavya to shut up. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Mansi Jain Gives 2-Stars To Vanraj's Cafe As Part Of Rakhi's Plan, Kinjal-Paritosh Move Out

Moreover, Rakhi Dave also gets to know about the same and visits the Shah family. Rakhi also humiliates Vanraj for not having enough money and even calls Anupama’s dance academy ‘fatichar’. While Rakhi offers help to Vanraj, he refuses it and says that he will manage something with Anupama. Rakhi questions this ‘Yaaraana’, but Vanraj was quick to interrupt by saying that this is ‘dostana’. Insecure Kavya also questions Vanraj for working together with Anupama.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj accept financial help from Rakhi Dave? How will Anupama save her dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe?