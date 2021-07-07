Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the popular show, viewers will witness a massive twist as Anupamaa’s collaborator enters the show. Yes, you heard us right! If reports are to be believed the new male lead will play the role of Anupamaa’s collaborator in her dance academy. He will also turn out to be Anupamaa’s admirer and childhood friend. Interestingly, his entry will bring a big twist to Anuapamaa and Vanraj’s life as he will be the love interest of Anupamaa.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa Dances to ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’ in Monochrome Video -Watch

As per the latest reports, the makers are planning a new twist by introducing a new character who will be Anupamaa’s love interest. Although no actor has been finalised yet, it is being reported that a Bollywood actor or a popular TV actor will be roped in for the role. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya-Vanraj Lose Their Job, Anupamaa's Dance Academy Finally Opens

It is being said that Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, and Vishal Singh have been approached to play the second main lead opposite Anupamaa. Actor Arshad Warsi and Ronit Roy have denied the reports of being approached for the show. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: After Kavya's Pregnancy Announcement, Kinjal-Paritosh Struggle To Announce Their Good News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant®Viral™©GyAn (@worldno1news_official)



Meanwhile, Vanraj and Kavya have lost their respective jobs but even after being fired, she does not change her attitude. She creates a scene after Vanraj comes back home and Anupamaa asked him if there is something wrong. She insults Anupamaa and shouts at Vanraj. Later, Rakhi Dave enters the Shah residence and makes an explosive revelation that Vanraj and Kavya, both have lost their job.

On the other hand, Anupamaa will be seen handling and juggling between different responsibilities as her Dance Academy finally opens up.