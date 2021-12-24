Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Malvika’s entry in the popular show Anupamaa has brought in several twists. While fans are already wondering if Malvika will be playing the cupid between Anupama and Anuj, here’s some major update. In the upcoming episode, Anuj vents his heart out to Anupama as they search for ‘missing’ Malvika. He tells Anupama that Malvika has always been alone and has seen a lot. Anuj further blames himself and says that it was his fault because after their parents’ death he couldn’t take care of her. However, Anupama tries to calm him down. But, where is Malvika?Also Read - TRP Report Week 50: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Continue To Rule, Kumkum Bhagya Enters List

Malvika To Live With Vanraj Under The Same Roof?

Meanwhile, Vanraj is getting ready to go for work when finds Malvika standing at their door. Vanraj was shocked to see Malvika in her night suit. However, Malvika asked him if she could have a cold drink because she did not have any money with her. Later, Malvika asks Baa and Vanraj if she can stay with them at the Shah residence. She even tries to convince them saying that she can adjust anywhere. Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode: Malvika Shows Signs of Mental Illness, Anuj Kapadia Goes Berserk

Kavya Irked With Malvika’s Entry

Meanwhile, Kavya is trying hard to impress Vanraj and the family. While Vanraj has to leave for office, Kavya prepares tiffin for him and pledges to be a good wife. However, Malvika’s entry irked Kavya. Kavya gets even angrier after Malvika hugs Vanraj in front of the entire family. Further, when Vanraj allows Malvika to live with them, Kavya raises an objection and asks her to leave. Also Read - Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia Take Their Flirting a Notch Ahead, Fans Say 'Bahot Zor Se Lagi'

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Will Malvika’s entry in the Shah house end Kavya and Vanraj’s marriage?