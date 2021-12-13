Anupamaa latest episode: The latest episode of Anupamaa established Vanraj as the new #MaAn shipper for the fans. He continued with his surprising image and joined the rest of the people in rooting for Anuj Kapadia and Anupama to come together. However, the highlight of the episode remained the silent confession of Anupama’s feelings for Anuj in a hospital scene when the man finally woke up after suffering from a major head injury.Also Read - Anupama Finally Decides To Mark New Beginning With Anuj Kapadia! Love Story To Begin Now

However, Anupama and Anuj's silent romance seems to be taking a backseat now with the entry of a new character in the story. Actor Aneri Vajani is entering as Malvika in the show and her entry would bring a new twist to the love story of Anuj and Anupama. While Anuj's relationship with Malvika is not yet revealed, he has announced it as something which is above his friendship with Anupama. A section of the fans believes that Malvika is actually Anuj's sister or his daughter, not a girlfriend or a casual fling from the past. In the promo of the upcoming episode, it was shown that an excited Anupama finds a photo of Anuj and Malvika together. Now what is there in the photo and how that makes Anupama feel is something to be seen. Meanwhile, here's how the #MaAn fans are gushing over the Anuj-Anupama scenes in the show and the upcoming twist:

Also Read - Anupamaa Left Devastated After Doctors Say Anuj Kapadia Might Need Brain Surgery, Fans Doubt Vanraj's Intention Like Kavya

Anupama has accepted that her heart has started beating for Anuj. Even the man has got the hint of how she is falling for him and has been taking care of him like a life partner when he was at the hospital. But, what’s a love story without some twists and turns? If not Vanraj-Kavya or Baa, there’s Malvika in the story. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!