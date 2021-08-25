Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer, Anupama seeks financial help of Rs 20 lakh from Rakhi Dave. Latter agrees to pay off Rs 40 lakh but at one condition and Anupama agrees to the evil deal but requests to not tell the Shahs about their deal. Rakhi told Anupama that she has done a favour on the family by saving them from being auctioned in the public but Anupama reverted back by saying that it is a deal and not a favour. Anupama then wonders if she has committed another mistake to get out of the one.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Anupama Strikes Deal With Rakhi Dave For Rs 40 Lakh, New Evil Plan In Store?

The next day, the Shahs are surprised looking at Anupama performing morning puja as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi Dave wakes up all happy after she was successful in making Anupama beg in front of her. The next morning, she wakes up and starts dancing to the classic song ‘Jawani Janeman’. Rakhi then says that her soul is with her daughter Kinjal and Kinjal loves Anupama and Anupama’s strength is in her hands. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Perform Hook Steps Of 'Param Sundari' As She Talks About Body Positivity

While Kavya said that Anupama has lost her mind, Vanraj and Baa asked her what is she doing when they are in such a big financial crisis. Anupama then informed the family that as Vanraj said the tax money has been arranged and now they should celebrate the festival. Vanraj gets suspicious and asked Samar to find out what Anupama did to solve the income tax issue. However, Samar supports Anupama and told her that whatever she did must be right, as she did it for her family. Curious Vanraj peeks in the conversation of Samar and Anupama but later realises that sending Samar to find out was a waste and calls him ‘Mummy Ka Chamcha’. He then decided to find out himself. The family continued to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Kavya Calls Anupama 'Jahil, Gawar', Vanraj Lashes Out, Baa Falls Unconscious Over Rs 20 Lakh Fraud

On the other hand, Anupama’s brother Bhavesh sense some tension at home and asked Samar about It. Kavya and Vanraj are still suspicious about Anupama arranging the money overnight and wonder if Devika had lent her the money. Vanraj then said that there are only two people in Anupama’s life who can arrange for the money overnight – Devika and Rakhi Dave.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave comes to the Shahs and Anupama gets uncomfortable. Rakhi then asked Anupama to relax as she will not expose the truth to anyone in the family. Vanraj then comes to Anupama and told her that he knows from where she had arranged the money which leaves her in a state of shock.

