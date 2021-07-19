Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the famous Star Plus show, we will see Rakhi warning Kavya and how Vanraj’s cafe will lose its first customer.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Enact 'Mrs Sprightley' And Their Camaraderie Is Just So Perfect | Watch

Recently, we saw how Baa and Bapuji inaugurated Anupamaa's dance academy and Vanraj's cafe. While the Shahs were happy for the inauguration, Kavya tells them not to have their hopes high, because businesses fail at times.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Pakhi has already been manipulated by Kavya, Anupamaa tells her to use the dance academy for practice, but Pakhi refuses. This makes Samar furious who lashes out at Pakhi for believing in Kavya – who was quick to interrupt and argues that she is not provoking anyone. What follows is an ugly argument between Samar and Kavya. At the same time, a customer enters Vanraj's cafe. While Anupamaa runs to stop the argument, Kavya does not listen to anyone. Vanraj's cafe's first customer leaves and Baa blames Kavya for it.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will also see Rakhi Dave warning Kavya of the growing closeness between Vanraj and Anupamaa. Rakhi explains that while Kavya is discouraging Vanraj, Anupamaa is supporting him. Rakhi also warns Kavya that if she does not plan something, history may repeat itself. Rakhi ridicules Kavya saying that she must join Vanraj’s cafe as well.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next. Will Kavya plan something evil against Anupamaa? Will She join Vanraj’s cafe as well?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is ruling TRP chart for weeks now.