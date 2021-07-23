Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, Rakhi Dave will insult Vanraj and his father after she spotted them distributing pamphlets on road. What follows is a massive drama.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat Share Paani Paani Fun Video, Fans Say 'Vanraj Sambhaalo Apen Bete Ko'

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj decides to distribute pamphlets so that more people will get to know about his cafe. Anupamaa and Bapuji join him as well. However, Rakhi Dave spotted them in the market and feels insulted.

Later, when Vanraj and Anupamaa return home, they found Rakhi also visits them. She then humiliates Vanraj, Bapuji and her family. She argues that the Shahs are no less than beggars. Vanraj too loses his cool and what follows is a massive argument between Vanraj and Rakhi. Moreover, Kavya too stands with Rakhi and questions Vanraj's growing friendship with Anupamaa. This makes Anupamaa furious who then asks Kavya if she has a problem with either her business partnership with Vanraj or living in the same house. To this, Kavya nods in positive, leaving everyone shocked. Anupamaa then asks Kavya and Vanraj to leave her house and dance academy as well.

Meanwhile, Pakhi’s attitude towards Anupamaa remains unchanged.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj and Kavya leave the house? Will Vanraj shut his cafe because it is in Anupamaa’s dance academy?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is ruling the TRP chart for weeks now.