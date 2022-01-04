Anupamaa big update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the makers finally ended the entire Christmas party track and made Anuj take a step ahead while expressing his feelings for Anupama. The Shayar Kapadia returned in the episode and put a smile on Anupama’s face by telling her how ‘ye pal (moment) khaas hai’ because he’s sharing that moment with her and feeling like a king.Also Read - Anupamaa Episode Today: Anuj Kapadia Pulls Anupama Closer by Holding Her Hand, She Blushes

Anupama, who has fallen head over heels in love with Anuj, feels happy as Anuj dedicates yet another poetry to her. She makes him realise how he will also remain special to her because it’s not his business or money that she has come to respect, but the kind of person he is in real life that she has grown fond of. This puts a smile on Anuj’s face and he teases Anupama. In the parallel story, the makers show Malvika and Vanraj talking about the huge business empire that Anuj has transferred to his younger sister. Vanraj tries to tell Malvika that she should think about taking control of the business and free Anuj from the responsibility. This irks Malvika and she tells him that she will think upon the decision. Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Wedding Bells For Anupama-Anuj Kapadia, She Says, 'Mala Aapke Gale Me Dalugi'

Meanwhile, in the promo of the next episode, Anuj is seen fixing Anupamaa’s saree pleats in yet another beautiful scene for the #MaAn fans. While fixing the pleats, he even tells her that he would have stopped the world, and missed watching the India vs Pakistan match had it been about fixing the saree pleats of Mukku’s bhabhi (Malvika’s sister-in-law). This, of course, takes Anupama’s breath away, she blushes and lets the moment sink in. Check out how the #MaAn fans are now reacting to the same romantic scene: Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Kapadia Almost Faints Hearing Anupama Loves Him, Malvika Proposes Their Wedding

It will now be interesting to see how the makers plan a big romantic confession scene between Anuj and Anupama. The two have been throwing curveballs at each other and also spending their time flirting with each other. However, a serious confession where Anupama announces her feelings for Anuj is yet to be shown. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!