Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: The recent development in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has left fans heartbroken. After Baa humiliated Bapuji, he left the Shah residence and decided to live with Anupama. While Bapuji is still trying to recover from the shocking incidents, Baa has probably realised her mistake.

Baa requests Bapuji to come back home

In the recent episode, Baa visits Babuji at Anupama's home. She tells him to forget whatever has happened and come back home with her. However, Babuji takes a stand for himself. He shuts the door on Baa's face and tells her that he won't be coming back ever. This leaves Baa infuriated who then blames Anupamaa for the same. But Babuji interrupts Leela in between and asks her not to point fingers at Anupama. When Kavya asks Bapuji about what should tell Vanraj, Babuji asks her to tell him that his father is dead.

Vanraj lashes out at Baa, ousts her from the house

Meanwhile, Vanraj calls everyone at home but no one picks. He suspects something is wrong and returns back home. Vanraj meets Paritosh and asks him if something happened while he was gone. While Paritosh tries to hide the truth, Vanraj gets to know that Bapuji has left the Shah residence. Vanraj tells Baa that she doesn't have any rights to live in the house after disrespecting Babuji.

Meanwhile, Baa breaks down and asks Anupama to convince Babuji to come back home. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.