Anupamaa Big Update: In the recent episode of the popular show Anupamaa, Varaj introduced everyone in the family to Malvika as her new business partner. Just minutes after the suspense about how is Malvika related to Anuj Kapadia also ended and it was revealed that the duo is siblings. Yes, Malvika is Anuj Kapadia's younger sister. However, her entry has left Anupama a little disappointed and disheartened. She wonders why Anuj never told her about Malvika. Even though Anuj told Anupamaa that he never wanted to keep any secrets, she replied back saying she has a lot of questions but she doesn't want to ask them because she has no right to do so.

This has left fans worried with everyone wondering if Malvika's entry will create differences between Anuj Kapadia and Anupama. However, MaAn fans must relax now. Here's some good news for all. If reports are to be believed, Malvika will not play the Jodi breaker for Anupama and Anuj, rather she will be there to unite them. In the episodes that follow, Malvika will be seen planning about her brother Anuj Kapadia's wedding with his college love Anupama.

Not to forget, when Malvika met Anupama for the first time in the recent episode, she was polite towards her. Malvika knows that she is the same Anupama with whom her brother has been in love for 26 years. Even during her interaction with Anupama, Malvika told her that even though they don't know each other, she knows everything about her and how amazing she is.

Well, if Malvika is the cupid for Anuj Kapadia and Anupama, it will be interesting to see how the love life between the two will progress in the coming days. Surely, fans are eagerly waiting for it.