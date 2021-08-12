Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, Anupama will convince Vanraj to let Paritosh leave the house.Also Read - TRP Report Week 31: Anupamaa on Top, Indian Idol 12 Maintains Its Position, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Joins The List

Recently, we saw a massive drama unfolded in the Shah family after Pakhi's dance competition. While Anupama questioned Kavya for her last-minute absence, Paritosh also jumped into the argument and defended Kavya.

In the upcoming episode, in a fit of rage, Paritosh went on to insult each and every member of the family. From Baa, Babuji and Mamaji to Nandini, Samar and Pakhi, he pointed out that they are all at fault. He even goes on to tell Anupamaa that he has a problem with the way she smells and that she can't speak English. Paritosh will cross the line and will disrespect Anupama. He says that he is ashamed of making his mother meet his friends and adds that 'Papa Aapko Masale-daani bulate the'. This makes Vanraj furious. He finally takes the matter into his hands and slaps Paritosh. Vanraj further tells Paritosh that if he has so many problems with his family then he should leave the house.

Meanwhile, Baa and Babuji also decide to leave the house because they feel once they leave Paritosh might stay. Vanraj and Anupamaa somehow convinced them and they said that they will stay. Moreover, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that if Paritosh has decided to leave they must send them with their blessings.

What will happen next? Will Paritosh leave the Shah residence? Will Kinjal join him as well?

Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last nine weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.