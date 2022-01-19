Anupmaa Written Episode, January 19: Amid Samar and Nandini’s big arguments over the family’s treatment towards Kavya, Vanraj is upto something which is not acceptable by Anupama. Their argument escalated to the next level and Vanraj had to leave the Shah House to go to office so that he can divert his mind. As soon as Vanraj came in the office with Anupama, he was not in a good mood. Malvika aka Mukku goes to Vanraj to cheer him up. But Vanraj starts talking about how he realised that falling in love with Kavya was a big mistake and marrying her was another mistake that he committed. He tells Mukku how he is the one who always got hurt just like her. He tells her that they have both suffered in love.Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Continue The 90s Romance, This Time With Heart-Shaped Parantha - Latest Episode Update

Vanraj and Mukku hold each other's hands as they both get emotional. Anupama then enters the cabin and warns Vanraj about the same, but he asks her to leave. Anupama ask Vanraj that he should go and handle his wife, parents and kids and stay away from Malvika as Vanraj is planning to use her for work.

At the Shah House, Vanraj told Samar how he always felt like being locked in the cage, first with Anupama and now with Kavya. He further said that he feels suffocated all the time and doesn't want him to go through the same pain.

Will Anupama be able to stop Vanraj? Will she be able to show Malvika what he is up to? Will Vanraj’s plan of using Malvika for his advantage work? Stay tuned for more updates.