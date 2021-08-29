Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows and is ruling TRP charts for months. However, fans are now waiting for the new entry in the show who will bring one of the biggest changes to Anupama’s life.Also Read - Anupamaa Mega Spoiler: Anupama Punishes Herself, Plans to Leave Shah House After Getting House Papers From Rakhi

Makers of the show have dropped a new promo which reveals that Anupama is likely to meet business tycoon Anuj Kapadia at her school reunion party. While Anuj Kapadia will be Anupama’s schoolmate, the promo also hints at him being Anupama’s past boyfriend. The promo also presents how the members of the Shah family make fun of Anupama’s school reunion but are unaware of a mega twist. Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Gaurav Khanna To Play Business Tycoon Anuj Kapadia, New Love Angle For Anupama?

Watch The Latest Promo Of The Show Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

The makers of Anupamaa are planning for a new entry in the show for a very long time. Earlier, it was reported that Gaurav Khanna will be this much-anticipated new character in the show. A source close to the development had informed The Times of India, “Gaurav Khanna is all set to make the entry in the show. The actor has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now and is working closely with the makers to finalise his look. Gaurav will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will be on air by next week. He is excited about being a part of Anupamaa.”

It is also likely that this business tycoon Anuj Kapadia will be interested in buying Vanraj’s cafe and Anupama’s dance academy.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.