Anupamaa Biggest Twist to Upset Fans: The table seems to be turning for Anupama, Vanraj, Kavya, and Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. At least that's what it would appear from the upcoming episode of the show where Anupama and Vanraj seem to be getting closer to each other as parents of their kids, especially after the whole emotional breakdown that Pakhi went through recently. The viewers will see Anupama and Vanraj forgetting their enmity and trying to stay cordial to each other in the family.

After Pakhi's emotional outburst, Anupama goes to Anuj and refuses to continue working for him on the new project. This leaves Anuj stunned as he is left in a fix both at the personal and the professional front. With Anupama now refusing to take his project ahead, he would have to look for someone new to lead the project and her increasing closeness with Vanraj is also not going down well with him.

Meanwhile, Kavya, who believes in the practicality of the situations, has no clue that Anupama and Vanraj would be mending their differences after the Pakhi incident. She has already been employed by Anuj for the same project that is headed by Anupama. It will now be interesting to see if Anuj convinces Anupama to carry on with her partnership or if he goes on to take a backseat and move out of her way in her personal life. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!