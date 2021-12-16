Mumbai: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s bond is working really well for the makers of the popular show. Their care for each other and friendship is admired by all the viewers. However, this time, Anuj and Anupama are breaking all records with their on-screen chemistry. It is no secret that Rajan Shahi’s show has been ruling TRP charts for months, but this time Anupamaa is breaking its own record. While Anupamaa has topped the TRP list once again, this time it has gained a TRP of 4.4 out of 5. This comes following Anupama’s decision to accept Anuj Kapadia’s love and to start a new journey with him.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Flirts With Anupama Like Never-Before, She Blushes | Latest Update Today

After the TRP list was released, Anupamaa fans took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. Several fans mentioned that Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is unbeatable and that they are setting relationship goals that nobody has ever seen on television screens. "Anuj proposing and fighting goons increased trp, I'm v happy," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, "Rightly deserved trp #Anupamaa Had a wonderful week full of episodes. From love-struck Anupama to cutie Anuj."

Talking about the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj introduces his new business venture Vanika with his new business partner Malvika. While on stage Malvika runs to Anuj as soon as she sees him and they hug each other, which leaves others wondering about the relationship between Anuj and Malvika.

Meanwhile, on the TRP list, Anupamaa is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.