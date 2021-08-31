Anupamaa New Entry: Popular TV show Anupamaa is all set to witness the biggest twist as Anuj Kapadia, who is Anupama’s classmate, meets her at the school reunion party. Now makers have finally revealed the face of business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. In the new promo shared by Star Plus, Anupama is seen enjoying the reunion party with her BFF Devika. While dancing Anupama’s heels slips off from her feet and she goes to grab it. Devika then says that Anuj is the soul of the party.Also Read - Anupamaa Biggest Twist Ever: Anupama Dolls-Up For School Reunion, Meets Her First Love Anuj Kapadia

And Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna finally makes his entry on the show. Anuj is seen kneeling down as he slips Anupama’s heels in her feet, she says ‘Thank You’ and moves on towards the party. But, Anuj stops her and reminds her that he is Anuj Kapadia – her classmate. The twist comes when Vanraj and Kavya enter the party and see Anupama shaking hands with Anuj. The promo also gives us a glimpse of a flashback scene when Devika was once narrating the story of Anupama’s classmate Anuj who fell in love with her after watching her dance performance. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: First Glimpse of Handsome Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna is Here | Watch

Watch Promo Here:

Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia is a business tycoon who has come down to Ahmedabad to set his business in the city. He had earlier sent an agreement to Hasmukh Shah aka Bapuji to sell of their warehouse for Rs 5 crore. Vanraj and Kavya go to meet him as they agreed to the deal. Now, Anuj has handed over another agreement to Vanraj and makers are yet to reveal the twist in the tale. Also Read - Anupamaa: How Bapuji aka Hasmukh Shah Revolutionises 'Sasur ji' on TV, Breaking One Stereotype Per Episode | Opinion

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Are you excited about the new love angle between Anupama and Anuj?

How will Vanraj React To It?