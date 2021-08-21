Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Anupama lands into big trouble after she falls into a bank loan fraud.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Paritosh Apologises To Anupama, But Rakhi Dave Is Ready With Another Evil Plan

Recently, we saw how Anupama and Vanraj were left shocked when they learned that they have to pay a property tax of Rs 20 Lakh in a month or else their cafe and dance academy will be sealed. While Anupama got a call from a bank for a loan, the Shah family believed that their trouble is coming to an end. However, in the upcoming episode, a new storm hits the Shah family.

While Anupama is waiting for the loan amount to be transferred to her bank account, she learns that she has been cheated. Shockingly, Anupama has signed the wrong papers as a result of which the amount has been transferred to someone else's bank account. This leaves the Shah family shocked. Vanraj also lashes out at Anupama and questions her for all wrongdoings. Baa too slams Anupama for her 'kaand' and refuses to forgive her.

The massive problem as left Anupama isolated. What will happen next? How will Anupama sort this issue? Will she be able to save her dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe?

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave is aware that Kavya is desperately looking for a job. She is also confident that Vanraj will never let Kavya work with her. Therefore, Rakhi Dave offers Kavya a job in her coaching center and lures her with ‘less work pressure and double salary’. However, Vanraj remains adamant and asks Kavya not to accept it at any cost.

Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last ten weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.