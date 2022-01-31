Anupamaa new twist: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj’s evil plans got shaped up as Malvika confesses her feelings about him to Anupama. In a heartfelt chat with her, Mukku revealed that she has started liking Vanraj and she isn’t exactly sure about her feelings but she knows that she feels happier in Vanraj’s presence. While Anupama was left gobsmacked learning about this new twist in Mukku’s life, Anuj, who overheard their conversation on the road, was all enraged. He immediately channelised his anger into breaking glass bottles on the road while Anupama caught him and asked him to calm down.Also Read - Anupamaa, January 28 Episode: Anupama - Kavya Team up Against Vanraj; Vanraj Deceives Malvika to Change Office

An otherwise calm and patient Anuj seemed extremely aggressive. So much so that he talked about breaking Vanraj’s bones and forcing him to stay away from Mukku. Anupama tried to make him realise how his actions can lead to more problems for Mukku currently. Anupama, too, feels furious and thinks how Vanraj doesn’t deserve any second chance in life. Also Read - Anupamaa, January 27 Big Update: Vanraj Calls Kavya ‘Ye Aurat’, Questions Anupama on ‘Sautan-Saheli’ Bond

All this happens after Mukku goes to see Vanraj at the Shah house where the entire family is left shocked to see how Vanraj is fondly taking care of Mukku. While Bapuji tries to make Baa understand that they will have to interfere and set things straight for Vanraj and Mukku as the conflict is now in front of the entire family. “Tera beta jo bhi hai par bichara nahi hai,” Bapuji tells Baa. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, January 26, Wednesday: Kavya Joins Anupama in Office, Mukku Calls Anuj 'Joru Ka Ghulam'

The promo of the next episode shows Mukku and Vanraj travelling to Mumbai to do the sightseeing of their new restaurant where Mukkiu suddenly realises that she can’t proceed alone in this and would need Anuj, GK and Anupama’s help more than anyone else. This leaves Vanraj tensed. Meanwhile, we see Anupama trying to cheer up Anuj after confession drama by Mukku. She asks him to go out and relax to which Anuj asks if she’s asking him for a date. Anupama is taken aback and tells him that she never said so. Anuj says “hogi toh date hi (We’ll only have a date).” Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!