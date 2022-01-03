Anupamaa Episode Today: The latest episode of Anupamaa shows the Kapadia family embracing Anupama like never before after she attempts to sort out differences between Anuj Kapadia and his sister, Malvika. Anupama and Anuj are coming closer to each other every day and while the fans were expecting her to finally open her heart out during the Christmas celebrations, the big confession scene between #MaAn is yet to be shown.Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Wedding Bells For Anupama-Anuj Kapadia, She Says, 'Mala Aapke Gale Me Dalugi'

After the party, Malvika falls asleep at the Shah house and Baa asks Anuj to pick her up the next day. Later, Anupama and Anuj take a walk back to their place in the wee hours and enjoy the stroll. Anupama blushes hard when Anuj asks her if she felt awkward when he pulled her hand and included her in the big family hug during the emotional moment at the party. She told Anuj how she doesn't mind him taking his own time to reveal his personal details to her. This makes Anuj feel closer to Anupama. The #MaAn fans are gushing over the same chemistry. Check out their tweets here:

‘Jiye to jiye kaise bin aapke’ Made for eo #MaAn, #AnujKapadia pulling #Anupamaa into the Kapadia group hug, bapuji’s ‘The Kapadias’, Anu blushing during the hug conversation was just lovely! Toshu n V will always have low life thinking! Hope Mukku is V ‘s slap from Karma! pic.twitter.com/ob5TPvAqEd — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) January 3, 2022



The love & respect she craved for 25 yrs, she’s finally found it in Anuj & the Kapadia’s, who accept her wholeheartedly & give her all the rights even before she’s one of the officially. Anu has finally found her home. Welcome home, Mrs. Anupama Kapadia’s 🥺❤️#Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/tr9cNaAxTM — 🍁 (@_Bawwse) January 3, 2022

Listening to what his sister Said

Anuj finally got the courage to drag Anu in his happiness 🥺🥺🤏🤏✨✨#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn #Gauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/7SDtW3Xgtf — Himadri 🌻✨ (@TweetsbyHimadri) January 3, 2022

He feels guilty for opening up in layers about the apsects of his life

But then

She rest assures him that like “how good books take time to read” she too will take time to read and understand him fully 🥺❤ If this is not couple goals,i dont know what is 🥺❤#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/0Wr3ckCXxN — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) January 3, 2022

The fact that they walked home together from night till the morning 🥺 my heart ❤️🥰#Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/NT09IHQ7Of — Jiya (@xJiyaa) January 3, 2022

From imagining a world with her

To

Pulling her into his world

To

Finally making her a part of his world Anuj,Anu and #MaAn have come a loong way 🥺❤ My heart 🤧🥺😭❤@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/8nwvrfPxJ2 — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) January 3, 2022

In the parallel story, Anuj has transferred his entire business to Malvika, revealing that the entire Kapadia empire originally belonged to her and he was just building it for her. He added that he is an adopted child of her parents while Malvika is the one who should really be taking care of the huge Kapadia empire. While this shocks everyone, Malvika breaks down and later, we see Vanraj and Toshu thinking of using this power tussle in their favour.

While the fans are waiting for the epic romantic scene between Anuj and Anupama, seems like a big revelation at the business end is also awaiting them. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!