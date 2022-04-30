Anupamaa Fame Anagha Bhosale on Krishna Mission: Actor Anugha Bhosale who quit her showbiz career to embark on her spiritual quest had once died her hair blue. The Anupamaa actor who bid adieu to glitz and glamour to seek Krishna’s path keeps updating on her new found path in her Instagram handle. Anugha posted had earlier posted a picture of herself enjoying the sun and pool time with her friends at Govardhan Ecovillage. Check out this post by Anugha on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Anupama Written Update, April 27: Bapuji Suffers Another Heart Attack, #MaAn Fans Celebrate Anuj-Anupama's First Kiss - Check Tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

The former actor captioned her post as, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu texts such as the Maha Upanishad, which means “The World Is One Family”. Hari Bol, we are all souls- part & parcel of the supreme lord Krishna …..we all are his children, therefore love & compassion towards all living souls should always be there❤️🦚☺️” Anagha Bhosale announced her exit from Anupamaa citing spiritual reasons. She played the role of Paras Kalnawat aka Samar’s love interest Nandini in the show. Anagha recently posted a throwback picture of herself captioning the same as,”Throwback to KRISHNA HAIR 💙🙈” Check out this picture of our beloved Nandini in Krishna hair: Also Read - Anupamaa: #MaAn Fans go Furious After Latest Episode Over 'Har Cheez Me Bhashan' - Written Update, April 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

Anagha Devotes Herself to Spiritual Service!

As Anagha has found peace in the new phase of her life, she keeps updating her fans and well wishers about the same on social media. The Anupamaa star keeps sharing pictures from ISKCON or posing with cows as she seeks mysticism at Lord Krishna’s lotus feet. In a picture from cowshed with a calf, Anagha wrote in her Instagram handle, “As spiritual consciousness expands generosity to serve also expands. – Radhanath Maharaj Hari Hari” Check out this heart melting picture of the former artist:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

Anagha Hailed By Celebs For Her Spiritual Quest!

Anagha’s colleagues from the industry had lauded her decision when she declared that she was quitting her career for spiritual reasons. Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj in Anupamaa commented, “Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child ❤️” Her other co-stars co-stars Jaswir Kaur, Paras Kalnawat, also welcomed her decision.

Anagha Stays Away From Politics!

Anagha is currently at her hometown Pune. In an interview with ETimes, she said, “I am spiritual at heart and I am deeply involved in spiritual work. After coming into this industry, I realized that it is completely opposite to what I had thought about this industry. Here there is politics, there is unhealthy competition. There is always a competition to look good and look slim.” Anagha stated that her thought process do not match with social media pressure and cut-throat competition.

