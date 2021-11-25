Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma, who aces the role of Kavya in the popular show, has set the temperatures soaring and wiped-off mid-week blues on Thursday with her burning hot video on Instagram. From the sets of Anupamaa, Kavya shared her video grooving to Badshah’s Jugnu as she gives it her own style and swag.Also Read - Sherni is Back! Cancer Warrior Kirron Kher Shares Hilarious Conversation With Shilpa Shetty And Badshah

In the video, she can be seen clad in a green lehenga teamed up with a yellow dupatta. She accessorised her look with a green neckpiece, pair of earrings, couple of bangles, and rings. She glammed it up with kohl in eyes, brushed up cheeks, dewy makeup, and a dash of lipstick. She finished-off her look with hair styled in perfect curls. Flaunting her sexy bare back, she undoubtedly is looking too hot in the traditional wear. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Grooves to Badshah’s Jugnu Song With His Son, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

She captioned the video, “Here’s my version of the #jugnuchallenge @badboyshah. (sic)” Also Read - Anupama Bakes Chocolate Cake For Anuj Kapadia, Falls For Him a Little More - Latest Episode

Talking about Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama love story has finally taken a turn and Anupama is slowly and steadily falling for him, which is a treat to watch for MaAn fans. Kavya, on the other hand, has legally transferred the Shah residence to her name and have been involved in fraud against the Shahs. Baa has been apologetic towards the whole family an Bapuji for the big drama on the occasion of Diwali. She has now asked Anupama to keep the dance academy and to keep visiting her on a daily basis. The Shah family has outcaste Kavya after the family felt betrayed by their daughter-in-law and clearly indicated that she is not a part of the Shah family but Anupama is.