Mumbai: The Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since its inception. The cast of the show has been applauded for their performances. Now, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, who plays the negative character in the popular show, has been awarded the ‘Best Khalnayak Award 2021’ at International Iconic Award.Also Read - Anupamaa Molestation Drama: Kavya Mocks Anupama For Supporting Kinjal, Rakhi-Anupama To Rescue Kinjal?

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she shared an array of pictures of her holding the award while in others, she posed with Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhosale, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Jha, and the team of Anupamaa. In the picture, Madalsa looked hot in a thigh-high slit sexy black dress. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: Kavya Takes Kinjal's Job, Anupama Decides to Teach Lesson to Dholakia

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Thank you @internationaliconicaward for giving me “The Best Khalnayaka Award 2021” for my role “Kavya” in Anupama. Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 sir for everything. I feel so blessed. Thank you to the entire team of Anupama and all my friends and fans for all your love and support. I’m truly grateful! (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kinjal Faces Workplace Molestation After 'Separating' From Toshu

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)



Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj also shared a picture from the red carpet along with Paras and Nidhi. He wrote, “Never look down upon yourself, for you never know how many people look up to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Pandey (@sudanshu_pandey)



Meanwhile, Anupamaa’s current storyline is around Kinjal, who has faced sexual molestation at her workplace, has now quit her job. Anupama and the family are encouraging her to raise her voice against the crime and Anupama has vowed to make Dholakia pay for his crimes. On the other hand, Kavya has taken up Kinjal’s job after Dholakia hired her back. She will be seen mocking Anupama for supporting Kinjal in the sexual harassment case. In another development, Paritosh has left his home without Kinjal, Samar has got a job opportunity for a year in abroad and Anupama and Vanraj are trying to get a loan so that they can pay back the Income-tax of Rs 20 lakh.

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions.