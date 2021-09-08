Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya has been shooting for the special Janamashtami episode with the other cast members. Amid the busy schedule, she managed to leave her fans mesmerised with Kavya and Vanraj’s sizzling chemistry. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she and Sudhanshu Panday are seen grooving to the popular song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Spoiler: Anupama Gives it Back to 'Jealous' Vanraj After He Misbehaves

While Madalsa is seen dolled up as Radha in a gorgeous yellow lehenga, Sudhanshu looked all dapper in red sherwani and dhoti pants. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans Can't Wait For Anupama-Anuj Kapadia To Play Garba Together, Say 'Take That Vanraj, Slow Burn'

Sharing the video, Madalsa wrote a funny caption which read, “Ek baar Radha ne Krishna se poocha, hey Krishna hum byaah kab karenge???? Krishna bole, hey Radhe byaah toh do logon ke beech hota hai, hum mein se doosra kaun hai?!” Also Read - Anupamaa Janamashtami Special: Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Play Dandiya Together As Radha-Krishna, Leave Vanraj Jealous Again

Watch Here:

Talking about Anupamaa, the entry of Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna has brought a refreshing twist to the show. The makers have finally brought in the love angle for Anupama and fans are loving it. While Kavya is trying her best to do friendship with Anuj so that the family can come out of debt of Rs 40 lakh, Vanraj is getting jealous with Anupama’s closeness with Anuj.

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will be seen requesting Anuj for a dialogue regarding the warehouse, that the latter was interested in buying initially. However, Anuj tells him that until his legal team doesn’t clear it, it will be pointless to talk over the deal.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.