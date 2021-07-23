Mumbai: Anupamaa‘s Samar aka Paras Kalnawat often shares fun videos on social media with his on-screen family. Once again, Paras took to Instagram sharing a video with Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma. In the video, they can be seen dancing on Aastha Gill and Badshah’s Paani Paani. Undoubtedly to say, Paras and Madalsa looked fabulous as they danced together and the video is winning fans’ hearts.Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa Vs Vanraj Gets Bigger As Samar Calls Pakhi a 'Spoiled Brat'

Sharing the video, Paras Kalnawat wrote, “1…2…3 Gaadi ke bonnet se nikli pari,” and tagged Madalsa Sharma. Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section with red heart emojis. A number of fans appreciated Paras’ chemistry with his on-screen stepmother. While one of the fans wrote, “Main to paani paani ho gyi,” another social media user commented, “Kamar rocking”. Another fan also tagged Sudhanshu Pandey and wrote, “Sambhaalo apne bete ko”. Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Paras Kalnawat often treats fans with such funny videos with his on-screen family. Take a look at some of these.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, the fight between Anupamaa and Vanraj escalated after Pakhi wasted food from Vanraj’s cafe and Anupamaa tried to explain to her the importance of the same. While Kavya also took this as an opportunity to create differences between Pakhi and Anupamaa, Vanraj too lashed out asking Anupamaa not to create a scene “unnecessarily”. The show is also on the top of the TRP list once again.