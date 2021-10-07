Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya has found her place in the fans’ hearts with her stint on the popular show. After experimenting with regional films and commercials, she wanted to explore in television but was not getting the right project, and then Anupama happened. Now, she has opened up about facing the casting couch and how she dealt with it. She told ETimes that whenever she got uncomfortable in anybody’s presence or during a meeting, she has simply walked out.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz-Tejasswi Prakash Become First Love Birds of Salman Khan's Show?

She was quoted as saying, "Being a girl or in today's times, being a guy, both are equally scary. In any profession, be it an actress or a corporate firm, wherever you go, for a female, there are going to be men around you. Sometimes, you come across people who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer as a person, as an actor, as an employee, it's your choice. Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you. People can try to influence you but getting or not getting influenced are two drastically different things."

"Personally, whenever I have felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, what to do? Just get up and walk out of that door. Nobody's going to stop me or close the door and not let me go anywhere. So, it's always been my personal choice. I am here as an actor and all I am willing to do is – perform, and show across the world what I am made of, and how talented I am. As long as that goes across, that's my job. Other than that, good or bad, bad or good, you should know how to deal with the situation. So, that's what I have been doing all my life", she added.

She also spoke about being approached for Bigg Boss in past and why she did not accept the offer. She said, "Yes, I have been approached for Bigg Boss in the past but whenever I have got that opportunity, somehow I have been involved in other commitments. Either my Hindi film or South film was at that time. So, it never clicked with Bigg Boss yet. But God knows in the future, I don't know, maybe. These are things that are written in destiny. If it's meant to be, it'll happen sooner or later. And, why only Bigg Boss, there are so many amazing reality shows and I would love to be a part of a reality show as and when I can."

When asked about her off-screen bonding with Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, and others, she shared, “Now, we feel like a family. We are so used to seeing each other and being around every day during so many beautiful scenes together. It’s been more than a year and now we are so comfortable around each other, and we feel like a family. It’s been an organic journey, which has grown so beautifully with everybody, right from our direction, production team, Sudhanshu, Paras, Rupali ji, Anagha, Nidhi, everybody, and we are all such good friends and very friendly with each other. We have a lot of fun on set also. I am very close to everybody on the set. There is no particular person because we all are friends. Initially, I had my maximum scenes with Sudhanshu ji (Pandey) but now I am the part of the family, I am the wife, and now my scenes are with everybody. So, I am equally close to everyone. They are all such amazing people and fantastic actors.”