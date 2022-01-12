Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has also been ruling TRP charts for months now. Recently, we saw how the makers brought in the track of domestic violence and revealed what Malvika had to go through in her past. With this, fans are curious to know what will happen next in the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show. Amid all this, Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya in the show has raised excitement as well. Taking about the major upcoming twist, Madalsa Sharma asked fans to ‘expect the unexpected’.Also Read - 2 New Entries In Anupamaa Soon? Malvika's Husband To Bring Massive Twist In Plot?

“Yes, I have left the Shah house. There is a huge twist coming up on the show. Fans can expect the unexpected,” Madalsa Sharma told Bollywood Life. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Kavya Leaves Shah House; Anupama in Tension to See Anuj-Vanraj Leaving For Work

Apart from this, the actor also busts the rumours of her being tested positive for coronavirus. “This is false. I am perfectly fine,” Madalsa told Bollywood Life. Also Read - 'Why Whitewash Ravanraj?' Anupamaa Fans Upset After Makers Show 'Abuser' Vanraj Helping Anuj Kapadia in Domestic Violence Track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Meanwhile, If reports are to be believed, the makers of the show are planning to bring two new entries to the show. As reported by Tellychakkar, Malvika’s husband and past lover Akshay will soon enter the plot. While there is no official confirmation so far, no details about which actors will be playing Malvika’s husband and Akshay’s role are known for now.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

Follow this space for more updates related to Anupamaa.