Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat took to social media sharing a hilarious post. He shared a picture of himself and called himself a magician. With round-shaped glasses and a mark on his forehead, Paras is trying to copy Harry Potter's look. Sharing the picture, Paras called himself 'Cherry Potter' and wrote, "Aapka apna CHERRY POTTER Aapki zindagi me jaadu karne aa gaya hai… Bolo "PITRADEV SANRAKSHANAM" Waittt… Where Is My Wand?"

Paras' Anupamaa co-star Rakhi Dave aka Tassnim Sheikh took to the comment section of his post and dropped a heart and a laughter emoji. Fans are already loving Paras' 'Cherry Potter' look. While one of the fans called him 'Hari Puttar', another social media user wrote, "Zindagi me to jaadu kar hi diya hai apne (You have created magic in our lives)."

Check out Paras Kalnawat’s post here:

Paras Kalnawat often shares funny and interesting videos/reels on his Instagram account. Whether it is dancing with his co-stars or some social media trend, the actor never fails to impress fans with her cute and funny posts.

Talking about the show Anupamaa, Paras plays the role of Anupama and Vanraj’s younger son Samar. In the recent episode, Anupama visits Anuj’s office and informs him that they will only be partners in business and that he shouldn’t expect anything more from her. While Anupama’s decision has already left Vanraj furious and jealous, it will be interesting to see if he will plan some evil plot.