Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has won a million hearts with her show. She has not only become a household name and has become everyone's favourite.

The actor never fails to share a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans and often shares videos and photos on social media. Whether it is her real-life family or fun moments on the sets, Rupali has shared it all. And now, Rupali has achieved another milestone on Instagram. The actor crossed one million followers. On this special day, Rupali thanked her fans and promised to keep them entertaining. "Dhanyavad my 1 million family 💕 That's 1 million hearts attached to my journey, to our journey! Thank you 🙏 I hope to keep entertaining you and I hope that this digital family of ours continues to grow….to lots more laughter, to lots more happiness, to our beautiful connect, Happy 1st million to all of us 🙏," Rupali wrote.

Rupali Ganguly also announced her first-ever Instagram live at 7 PM on Sunday. She invited her fans for the live session and wrote, "Mera pehla insta Live – tomorrow evening at 7 pm (IST) Sab aana zarur. Bohot saari baatein karenge."

Rupali’s on-screen son Paritosh aka Aashish K.N Mehrotra and reel life mother-in-law Alpana Buch took to the comment section congratulating her.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP chart for weeks now. Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Vanraj likes Anupamaa’s idea of opening a cafe in her dance school, but Samar does not like it. What follows is an argument between Anupamaa and Samar.