Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly leaves fans impressed with her dance reels from the sets of Anupamaa. Fans have already loved the chemistry between Rupali aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa. Now, Bapuji aka Arvind Vaidya has joined the two stunning ladies and added a charm to their latest video. Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a video grooving to the classic old song 'Shola Jo Bhadke' from the Geeta Bali starrer film Albela (1951).

In the video, Anupama, Baa, and Bapuji happily groove to the song and even perform the hook-up steps. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Shares Rare Throwback Family Picture, Fans Are All Hearts

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Grooving on yesteryear’s song is a whole different vibe altogether. Some masti time in between shots on the sets of Anupamaa.. yes that’s how we love to unwind in the break time. Which song would you like us to see grooving to next? Batao.. batao..

As soon as she uploaded the video on the photo-sharing app, many fans applauded her. One user wrote, “How cutee you three are 😍😍 Aapki offscreen mastii is my fav whichever song you choose for your reels becomes my fav… though I have heard for the very first time. (sic)”

Another requested, “Please post more reels with Baa Bapuji.”

“Most awaited reel is here I was waiting for it since I saw your interview of this reel making on sbs You three rock”, wrote another.

Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, TV show Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. With Vanraj-Anupama turning into friends and business partners, the storyline will see even more twists and high-octane drama.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.