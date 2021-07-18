Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly never fails to give glimpses of her acting skills even behind the camera. She is known for her camaraderie with co-star Alpana Buch Aka Baa. Taking to Instagram, she shared yet another video where Rupali and Alpana recreated the scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum where Kajol and Farida Jalal enact their neighbours. The scene is also famously known as ‘Oh hello Mrs Sprightley! Oh Hello, Sugar!”Also Read - 7 Quotes From Naagin of Anupama That Enthralled Fans

Enacting ‘Oh hello Mrs Sprightley’ reel, Rupali and Alpana both give the perfect saas-bahu goals. Rupali captioned it, “Oh hello Mrs Brightley.. oh hello sugar!! 😁 Can you guess the movie?@alpanabuch19.” Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Poses With 'Her World', Reveals They Are Somebody She Can Lean On

In the video, both the ladies can be seen dolled-up in their Anupama and Baa avatar as they hold their individual umbrellas. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Paritosh's Evil Plan With Rakhi To Manipulate Kinjal To Move Out, Will He Regret Later?

Watch Video Here:

Earlier, Rupali shared a video with Alpana where they were seen grooving to the iconic Bollywood song ‘Ek Bar Chehra Hata De Sharabi’. She captioned it, “When an old classic comes back and I’ve got one of my favourite costars grooving on it with me! Her grace increases by the day, isn’t it? Here it is Baa and Anupama style!!! @alpanabuch19. (sic)”

Fans were quick to pour their love on their Anupama’s post. Many fans dropped heart emoticons, while many called her ‘super cool’.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts for weeks now. The interesting Vanraj-Anupamaa divorce to Kavya-Vanraj wedding and now Anupama-Vanraj turning dance partners, makers have managed to keep viewers glued to the show.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.