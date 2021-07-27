Mumbai: The new social media trend ‘Baspan Ka Pyar’ has caught the attention of many celebrities. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa. Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a video of them grooving to the rap. In the video, they can be seen dolled up as Anupama and Baa as they croon to the song with pallu on their heads. In the later part, they took off their pallu and give a modern twist to the viral trend.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Advait Khanna To Make Comeback On The Show As Anupama's Love Interest

She captioned it, “And that’s our version of #BaspanKaPyaar 😄 All credit goes to the viral voice of the talented Sahadev Dirdo Of Sukma, Chattishgarh.. which is not only amazing but so inspiring so to say the least!” Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Sunita Rai To Soon Enter In Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Will She Bring New Twist?

Watch Here:

Apart from Rupali, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limnavhiyaa also joined the trend from the sets of Dance Deewane. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Customer Calls Kavya 'Aunty' At Vanraj's Cafe For Being 'Bad Staff', Baa Saves The Day

Even Nia Sharma danced to the tunes of the viral song along with Karan Wahi, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and others at a party.

For those who don’t know, Sahdev Dirdo, who hails from Chattisgarh, became an overnight sensation after his song ‘Baspan Ka Pyar’ went viral on social media.

For the unversed, Ruapli shares a great bond with Alpana Buch and often shares reel with her. The videos are always loved by her fans. From ‘Sharabi’ trend to ‘Baspan Ka Pyar’, Anupama and Baa leave fans impressed with their camaraderie.

