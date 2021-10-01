Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch aka Baa are often seen grooving together on hit 90s songs. This time again, the dance jodi is back with yet another video but it is more of an impromptu dance. Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a video where Rupali and Alpana, both, are seen grooving along with the team of Anupama on the dance floor to the song ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’ during the dance party.Also Read - Anupama Pays Rakhi Dave's Loan, Throws Her Out of House; Vanraj Left Shocked After Hangover

In the post, Rupali Ganguly revealed that as the ‘Boysezz’ – Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, get ready for their dance sequence in a bar in Mumbai, the girls of the team made sure to hit the dance floor. Also Read - Anupamaa HUGE Spoiler: Anupama And Samar to Shift With Anuj Kapadia After Vanraj Questions Her Character

She further added that on the day of the particular shoot, it was Alpana Buch’s off but since she stays in the same building, she too joined the dance party. Also Read - Anupamaa BIGGEST Twist: Anuj Kapadia Confesses His Love For Anupama in Front of Vanraj, Says ‘I Love Her’

Her caption reads, “While the Boysezzz were getting ready… we girlsezz made sure the entire unit hit the dance floor. DJ aur dance floor Vasool jo karna tha. Baa @alpanabuch19 ki chutti thi but since she stays in the same building and can’t stay without me too long, she too came and joined the dance party. @bhavnawritervyas was in the house too our dancing queen. Major missing @romeshkalra. (sic)”

Gaurav Khanna dropped the comment on the post, “Yeh Baat”.

Earlier, she took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Anuj Kapadia as he ties the knot of his shoelaces in style. She wrote, “Shoelaces bandho toh bhi style se.”

Talking about Anupamaa, Anuj confessed his love for Anupama to Vanraj while they both were drunk and Anupama overhears Anuj’s confession but she does not react. The next morning, Vanraj taunts Anupama for ‘having a night to remember’ but she shuts him up. Later, once she is back in Mumbai and see all the drama created at the Shah residence by Rakhi Dave, Anupama repays Rakhi’s loan and asked her that she is not welcomed in her home anymore neither Kinjal will visit her.

If reports are to be believed, Anupama and Samar will finally leave the Shah residence after Kavya brainwashes Baa against Anupamaa and exaggerates the happenings of Mumbai trip. To get rid of everyday taunts and mind games, she decided to leave the house. Following her, Samar also leaves along with her. The mother-son duo starts living with Anuj Kapdia until they find a place of their own to shift. The drama will also bring Anupama and Anuj closer.

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.