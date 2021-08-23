Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch aka Baa are back with their dance series from the sets of the popular show. On Monday, Rupali dropped a video where she and Baa can be seen grooving to the popular song ‘Param Sundari’ from Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi. In the video, Rupali and Alpana can be seen dressed in Maharashtrian and Rajasthani avatars respectively from the Independence Day special episode.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Kavya Calls Anupama 'Jahil, Gawar', Vanraj Lashes Out, Baa Falls Unconscious Over Rs 20 Lakh Fraud

In the video, Rupali aka Anupama, and Alpana aka Baa can be seen performing the hook steps of the song as they give their own twist to the popular trend. Along with the video, she shared a strong note where she talked about body positivity. She wrote, "A Param Sundari is not the one with the perfect body and waistline but rather a woman who gives, a woman who nurtures, the one who balances and does it so well. Who is the Param Sundari in your life? Make them feel beautiful because remember true beauty shines from within! This one is for all of u who asked me to do this reel. Had to do it with my gorgeous Ba @alpanabuch19. (sic)"

Watch Video Here:

Rupali, Alpana, and other cast members often share dance videos on Instagram leaving fans go all lovestruck.

Meanwhile, TV show Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.