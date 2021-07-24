Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly has won everyone’s hearts with her performance in the popular show Anupamaa. However, if you follow Rupali Ganguly on social media, you must have observed her love for animals. Yes, Rupali is an animal lover. She often shares behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of the show, as she poses with her ‘Gabbar’.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupama's Fierce Attitude Leaves Kavya Pleading

These posts will make you fall in love with Rupali even more.

When Rupali Ganguly Asked To Stop Cruelty Towards Animals

Recently, Rupali used an Instagram trend to spread awareness among people about the need to stop cruelty towards animals. She asked people not to be cruel towards animals and not to abandon them. "We can judge the heart of a man by the way he treats animals… 🙏 If you've ever abandoned your pet or caused distress to any other living being, I'm not talking," Rupali wrote.

When Rupali Ganguly Introduced Fans To ‘Gabbar’

Rupali shares a series of pictures with the superstar of their set, Gabbar. While this superstar is none other than a dog, Rupali thanked the show’s producer Rajan Shahi ‘for letting these babies stay on set!’

When Rupali Shared BTS Video With ‘Daaku and Gulgulaa’

In this video, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly can be seen dancing on the sets of the show as two of the dogs roam around, “Anupamaa, inn kutto ke samne mat nachna,” a voice from behind can be heard saying.

When Rupali Ganguly Was ‘Surrounded By Her Angels’

In another Instagram post, Rupali was seen posing with dogs on the sets of Anupamaa. “Surrounded by my angels 😇 and kissed by my Daaku 🥰 while Coffee watches my back,” she wrote.

