Durga Puja 2021: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has celebrated the festival of Durga Puja with her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared a new set of photos from a Durga Puja pandal where she can be seen posing with her husband Ashwin K Verma, son Rudransh and other family members including brother Vijay Ganguly.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till Oct 31; Allows Hotels, Shops to Open Till 11 PM | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

In the photos, Rupali can be seen clad in a gorgeous pink saree teamed up with traditional Bengali bangles, gold jewellery, bindi, subtle makeup, and a dash of glossy lip shade. Also Read - Bangladesh: 3 Killed as Violence Erupts During Durga Puja, Govt Deploys Paramilitary Forces

She captioned it, “There is a little girl that continues to exist in all the women out there that once saw the world with all shades of pink. Today, the last day of Navratri is dedicated to this feminine colour. May Goddess Mahagauri, the extreme form of Ma Durga, fulfill all your desires and bless you with wisdom, purity & serenity. And may we always be in the pink of health!Ram Navami ki. Shubhkamnaein!! (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Anuj Kapadia Vows To Teach Kavya a Lesson If She Creates Trouble For Anupama

During the festival of Navratri 2021, Rupali treated fans with her stunning pictures from the latest photoshoot. Giving out major saree goals, she took the fans’ hearts away with her mesmerising pictures.

Talking about Anupamaa, Samar and Nandini are in danger due to Rohan. After Samar returned to his home, Anupama asked him to tell his father Vanraj about the whole situation but he disagrees and instead suggested seeking help from Anuj Kapadia. Anupama persists him to inform his father first but he decided to keep his father unaware of the upcoming danger. Baa, on the other hand, is upset with Anupama because now the neighbourhood is talking about Anupamaa and Anuj and wondering how Anupama knows such a big business tycoon. But, Baa is worried that soon they will start questioning their relationship.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.