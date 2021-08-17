Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has revealed that she is dieting but there is no stop to her craving for some pizza and doughnuts. Known for picking up Instagram trends, Rupali this time shared her ‘fun’ life situation with the ree ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In the video, she gives a glimpse of pizza and doughnuts as she craves for them and changes her expressions to sad as she eats the salad. Rupali can be seen clad in a blue t-shirt with her kept natural and open. Well, the video will make you crave pizza and doughnuts too.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Bags 'Best Khalnayak Award' | See Pics

She captioned it, “Everybody who is on a diet..I can feel you!!! (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Molestation Drama: Kavya Mocks Anupama For Supporting Kinjal, Rakhi-Anupama To Rescue Kinjal?

Watch Here:

On Monday, she shared her drop-dead gorgeous look in a stunning blue suit. She wrote, “Here to take away all your Monday morning blues in my favourite blue dress. (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: Kavya Takes Kinjal's Job, Anupama Decides to Teach Lesson to Dholakia

A few days back, she shared her photos from the latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen clad in red ethnic wear and looked beautiful, as ever. She captioned the post, “Remember to start with self love, the world shall follow. (sic)”

Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa.

Talking about Anupamaa, it features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave.