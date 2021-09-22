Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is leaving no stone unturned to treat fans with her mesmerising photoshoots. On Wednesday, everyone’s favourite Anupama shared yet another striking picture of her leaving fans to go all gaga over her. In the photo, she can be seen in a floral kaftan kurti and looked absolutely stunning in the latest picture.Also Read - Anupamaa Interesting Twist: Vanraj And Anuj Kapadia do Arm-Wrestling; Who Will Win?

She completed her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, and a dash of bold red lip shade. She styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses to fall back and placed a white flower behind her ear. She poses by the pool and looks refreshing, as always. She captioned it, "Flower Power".

Fans went all smitten with her new look and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many even complimented her and called her ‘beyond beautiful’.

On Tuesday, she dropped her picture dolled up in polka dot print black dress teamed up with a pair of heels and an umbrella in her hand. She captioned it, “Let a smile be your umbrella on a rainy day. (sic)”

Talking about Anupamaa, Anuj told GK that he feels Vanraj does not like him nor does he like Anupama growing professionally in her life. He also said that Anupama is too naive and Vanraj-Kavya are too clever for her and said that he will not tolerate if any of them will hurt Anupama outside her home as he does not want to interfere in Anupama’s family matters. Meanwhile, Anupama and other members of the Shah family visit Anuj’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. During the festivities, Anuj boasts about arm wrestling and how he never lost a match.

To prove mettle, Vanraj challenges Anuj for an arm-wrestling match but will Vanraj face another defeat?

Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.