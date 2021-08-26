Lonavla: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is currently vacationing in Lonavla with her husband Ashwin Verma and her little son Rudransh. On Thursday, she shared a hilariously video on Instagram and all-female fans can relate to it. In the video, she can be seen sitting on a chair by the poolside holding a pair of heels in her hand and perfectly tuning her situation with the classic song ‘Eli Re Eli’. She can be seen demonstrating the pain that her high heels caused to her leg and it will definitely wipe off your mid-week blues.Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Update: Anupama Mortgages Her House To Rakhi Dave In Exchange Of Rs 40 Lakh, But Naagin Breaks Deal

In the video, she can be seen clad in a floral kaftan kurti teamed up with dhoti salwar. She completed her look with a flower placed behind her war and hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses to fall back. She opted for subtle makeup, smokey eyes, and a dash of lip shade for the glam.

She captioned it, "Inn dono ne milkar, jaan meri le ..something every girl can surely relate to. (sic)"

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Earlier, she shared a mesmerising picture with her son as she takes a dip in the pool in a halter-neck bikini look. She further wished her son on his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday my SonShine. Thank u for choosing me to be ur mother. THU THU THU. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Talking about Anupamaa, the popular show is grabbing eyeballs with their new twist. Anupama and the family have suffered a financial fraud upon the income tax payment. Anupama seeks financial help from Rakhi Dave but at a cost of her home.

Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.