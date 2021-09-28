Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly dropped her new video grooving to hit Shah Rukh Khan song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video wherein she is seen flaunting her killer expressions as she grooves to the song. In the video, she can be seen clad in a beautifully printed kaftaan gown. She left her hair open and natural as she flaunted her million-dollar smile.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Kapadia-Vanraj Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Disrespects Anupama

She simply captioned the video, "Arre bholi si surat aankhon mein masti.. door khadi sharmaye aaye haaye there's something so special about 90s music. (sic)"

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Many fans reacted to Rupali's video and flooded it with heart and fire emojis. Many dropped comments 'Pretty', 'Adorable', among others. However, there were few who asked her why Vanraj came to Mumbai.

Check Reactions Here:

Earlier, Rupali shared an adorable video where she can be seen having a romantic walk with Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna with ‘Dil Ko Krar Aaya’ playing the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Talking about Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama, who have flown to Mumbai, had a gala time at the Mumbai beach. But, Vanraj and Kavya also reach Mumbai and meet Anupama and Anuj at the beach. Seeing them, Anupama is left surprised. Later, Vanraj gets offended seeing Anupama patting Anuj’s back. He taunts her but she says ‘I am not your wife anymore Mr Shah’. Interestingly, Vanraj and Anuj get into a physical fight.

